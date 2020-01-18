Imports from Brunei in China increased to 20976 USD THO in November from 20040 USD THO in October of 2019. Imports from Brunei in China averaged 18239.66 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 92393 USD THO in October of 2018 and a record low of 99 USD THO in October of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Brunei.

