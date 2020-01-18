Imports from Burman in China increased to 558398 USD THO in November from 492543 USD THO in October of 2019. Imports from Burman in China averaged 566662.59 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4865550 USD THO in September of 2014 and a record low of 180815 USD THO in January of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Burman.

Read Full Story