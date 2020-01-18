Imports from Canada in China increased to 2330400 USD THO in December from 1778932 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports from Canada in China averaged 2006522.73 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3173288 USD THO in January of 2019 and a record low of 256 USD THO in April of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Canada.

