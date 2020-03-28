China Imports from Chile

Imports from Chile in China increased to 5608363 USD THO in February from 2404192 USD THO in December of 2019. Imports from Chile in China averaged 1884309.10 USD THO from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5608363 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 1245657 USD THO in September of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports – Chile.

