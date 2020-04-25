China Imports from Greece

Imports from Greece in China decreased to 68129 USD in March from 104936 USD in February of 2020. Imports from Greece in China averaged 38271.35 USD from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 104936 USD in February of 2020 and a record low of 13803 USD in July of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports – Greece.

Read Full Story