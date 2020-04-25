China Imports from Hungary

Imports from Hungary in China decreased to 308801 USD THO in March from 545745 USD THO in February of 2020. Imports from Hungary in China averaged 307847.49 USD THO from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 545745 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 138237 USD THO in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports – Hungary.

