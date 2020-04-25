Imports from Iran in China decreased to 667194 USD THO in March from 1151290 USD THO in February of 2020. Imports from Iran in China averaged 1504589.01 USD THO from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3243529 USD THO in April of 2014 and a record low of 667194 USD THO in March of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Iran.

