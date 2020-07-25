Imports from Israel in China increased to 561590 USD THO in June from 524291 USD THO in May of 2020. Imports from Israel in China averaged 341876.02 USD THO from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 902198 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 140604 USD THO in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Israel.

