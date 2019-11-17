China Imports from Kazakhstan

Imports from Kazakhstan in China increased to 1002493 USD in September from 736697 USD in August of 2019. Imports from Kazakhstan in China averaged 593360.98 USD from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1051039 USD in August of 2014 and a record low of 265967.67 USD in January of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports – Kazakhstan.

