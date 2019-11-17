Imports from Kuwait in China decreased to 769402 USD THO in September from 1045219 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports from Kuwait in China averaged 844184.42 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1598154 USD THO in August of 2018 and a record low of 315774 USD THO in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Kuwait.

Read Full Story