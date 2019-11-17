Imports from Laos in China decreased to 164973 USD THO in September from 174440 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports from Laos in China averaged 136550.06 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 286190 USD THO in December of 2017 and a record low of 62165 USD THO in October of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Laos.

Read Full Story