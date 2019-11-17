Imports from Latin America in China increased to 13966700 USD THO in October from 13417069 USD THO in September of 2019. Imports from Latin America in China averaged 10736067.07 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 15778623 USD THO in January of 2019 and a record low of 5536294 USD THO in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Latin America.

