Imports from Lebanon in China decreased to 2132 USD THO in September from 2333 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports from Lebanon in China averaged 2161 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7576 USD THO in January of 2018 and a record low of 99 USD THO in April of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Lebanon.

Read Full Story