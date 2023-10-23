Imports from Qatar in China increased to 1942790 USD Thousand in September from 1937764 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports from Qatar in China averaged 868176.88 USD Thousand from 2014 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 2340691 USD Thousand in December of 2022 and a record low of 147014 USD Thousand in April of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Qatar.

