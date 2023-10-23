Imports from Saudi Arabia in China decreased to 5286671 USD Thousand in September from 5851193 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports from Saudi Arabia in China averaged 3924436.15 USD Thousand from 2014 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 9272656 USD Thousand in February of 2020 and a record low of 1653171 USD Thousand in March of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Saudi Arabia.

