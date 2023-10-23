Imports from Spain in China decreased to 646618.13 USD Thousand in September from 701030.95 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports from Spain in China averaged 717003.70 USD Thousand from 2014 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 1357690 USD Thousand in February of 2020 and a record low of 294214 USD Thousand in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Spain.

