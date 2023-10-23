Imports from Sri Lanka in China increased to 40350 USD Thousand in September from 25867 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports from Sri Lanka in China averaged 31185.76 USD Thousand from 2014 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 141852 USD Thousand in July of 2021 and a record low of 12091 USD Thousand in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Sri Lanka.

