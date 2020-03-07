China Imports – Natural & Synthetic Rubber(Including Latex)

Imports – Natural & Synthetic Rubber(Including Latex) in China increased to 1595800 USD THO in February from 1076900 USD THO in December of 2019. Imports – Natural & Synthetic Rubber(Including Lat in China averaged 845568.45 USD THO from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1595800 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 426538 USD THO in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Natural & Synthetic Rubber(including L.

