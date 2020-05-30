Imports of Chemical & Allied Products in China decreased to 2187.70 USD HML in 2019 from 2236.83 USD HML in 2018. Imports of Chemical & Allied Products in China averaged 694.57 USD HML from 1980 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2236.83 USD HML in 2018 and a record low of 26 USD HML in 1981. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Chemical & Allied Products.

