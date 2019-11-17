Imports of Construction & Mining Machinery in China decreased to 187188 USD THO in September from 200889 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports of Construction & Mining Machinery in China averaged 239291.23 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 942951 USD THO in March of 2011 and a record low of 29598 USD THO in February of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Construction & Mining Machinery.

