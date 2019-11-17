Imports of Copper & Its Alloys in China increased to 2358896 USD THO in September from 2143900 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports of Copper & Its Alloys in China averaged 1167492.10 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3557266.52 USD THO in January of 2014 and a record low of 12560 USD THO in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Copper & Its Alloys.

