Imports of Copper Ore & Concentrate in China increased to 2934900 USD THO in October from 2412804 USD THO in September of 2019. Imports of Copper Ore & Concentrate in China averaged 902234.83 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3285800 USD THO in July of 2019 and a record low of 11688 USD THO in January of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Copper Ore & Concentrate.

