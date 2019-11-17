Imports of Copper Ores & Concentrate in China increased to 2934900 USD THO in October from 2412800 USD THO in September of 2019. Imports of Copper Ores & Concentrate in China averaged 1076858.17 USD THO from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3285800 USD THO in July of 2019 and a record low of 29550 USD THO in May of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Copper Ores & Concentrate.

