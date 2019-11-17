Imports of Copper Products in China decreased to 464915 USD THO in September from 473020 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports of Copper Products in China averaged 386293.12 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 800226 USD THO in April of 2008 and a record low of 59858 USD THO in February of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Copper Products.

