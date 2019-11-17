Imports of Electric Motors & Generators in China increased to 332318 USD THO in September from 317666 USD THO in August of 2019. Imports of Electric Motors & Generators in China averaged 225854.49 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 448959 USD THO in July of 2012 and a record low of 25172 USD THO in February of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Electric Motors & Generators.

Read Full Story