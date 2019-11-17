Imports of Electronic Integrated Circuits in China increased to 42346 MILLIONS in September from 40287 MILLIONS in August of 2019. Imports of Electronic Integrated Circuits in China averaged 21939.82 MILLIONS from 2007 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 42346 MILLIONS in September of 2019 and a record low of 6591 MILLIONS in January of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Electronic Integrated Circuits.

Read Full Story