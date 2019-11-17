Imports of Electronic Technology in China increased to 33108.09 USD Million in September from 32296.44 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Electronic Technology in China averaged 15114.70 USD Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 36870.99 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 1020.63 USD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Electronic Technology.

