Imports of Fertilizers in China decreased to 183200 USD THO in October from 351588 USD THO in September of 2019. Imports of Fertilizers in China averaged 231991.07 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 510245 USD THO in August of 2012 and a record low of 31321 USD THO in October of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Fertilizers.

