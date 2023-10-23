Imports of Food & Live Animals in China increased to 1311.45 USD Hundred Million in 2022 from 1228 USD Hundred Million in 2021. Imports of Food & Live Animals in China averaged 228.66 USD Hundred Million from 1980 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 1311.45 USD Hundred Million in 2022 and a record low of 16 USD Hundred Million in 1985. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Food & Live Animals.

