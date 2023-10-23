Imports of Fuels & Related Materials in China decreased to 43645932.50 USD Thousand in September from 44494954.35 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports of Fuels & Related Materials in China averaged 16199721.68 USD Thousand from 1998 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 60570172 USD Thousand in February of 2020 and a record low of 374217 USD Thousand in February of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Fuels & Related Materials.

