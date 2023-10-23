Imports of Gypsum, Cement & Related Materials in China increased to 153335.02 USD Thousand in September from 144236.43 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports of Gypsum, Cement & Related Materials in China averaged 87228.98 USD Thousand from 1996 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 242678 USD Thousand in February of 2020 and a record low of 12254 USD Thousand in February of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Gypsum, Cement & Related Materials.

