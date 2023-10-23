Imports of High-&-new-tech Products in China increased to 63367969 USD Thousand in September from 57633932 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports of High-&-new-tech Products in China averaged 35982298.42 USD Thousand from 2000 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 126240800 USD Thousand in February of 2022 and a record low of 2861981 USD Thousand in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of High-&-new-tech Products.
