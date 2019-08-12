Imports of Machinery and Electronic Products, Oth in China increased to 642.08 USD Million in May from 584.77 USD Million in April of 2019. Imports of Machinery and Electronic Products, Oth in China averaged 352.75 USD Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 909.15 USD Million in January of 2013 and a record low of 107.15 USD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Machinery And Electronic Products, Oth.

