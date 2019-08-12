Imports of Machinery and Equipments in China decreased to 16191.56 USD Million in May from 16417.85 USD Million in April of 2019. Imports of Machinery and Equipments in China averaged 10912.44 USD Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 19011.56 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 2010.57 USD Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Machinery And Equipments.

