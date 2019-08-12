Imports of Machinery & Transport Equipment in China increased to 8395.24 USD HML in 2018 from 7348.65 USD HML in 2017. Imports of Machinery & Transport Equipment in China averaged 2418.34 USD HML from 1980 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 8395.24 USD HML in 2018 and a record low of 32 USD HML in 1982. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Machinery & Transport Equipment.

Read Full Story