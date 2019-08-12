Imports of Manufactured Goods, Chemicals and Rela in China decreased to 16565.50 USD Million in June from 18919.31 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Manufactured Goods, Chemicals and Rela in China averaged 8164.77 USD Million from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 20329.77 USD Million in May of 2018 and a record low of 295.97 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Manufactured Goods, Chemicals And Rela.

