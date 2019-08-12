Imports of Manufactured Goods in China decreased to 104360.29 USD Million in June from 109941.80 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Manufactured Goods in China averaged 53763.36 USD Million from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 135077.73 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 2774.11 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Manufactured Goods.

