Imports of Mineral Products in China decreased to 43673.87 USD Million in May from 43830.42 USD Million in April of 2019. Imports of Mineral Products in China averaged 15227.34 USD Million from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 48859.57 USD Million in January of 2014 and a record low of 100.91 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Mineral Products.

