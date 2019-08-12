Imports of Motor Vehicles & Chassis in China decreased to 3715800 USD THO in July from 4481100 USD THO in June of 2019. Imports of Motor Vehicles & Chassis in China averaged 1849656.90 USD THO from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7380500 USD THO in July of 2018 and a record low of 24952 USD THO in February of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Motor Vehicles & Chassis.

