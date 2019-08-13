Imports of Refined Petroleum Oil in China decreased to 969900 USD THO in July from 1143536 USD THO in June of 2019. Imports of Refined Petroleum Oil in China averaged 1083752.78 USD THO from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4513291 USD THO in July of 2008 and a record low of 58310 USD THO in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Refined Petroleum Oil.

