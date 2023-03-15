China’s industrial production growth strengthened in January to February period and retail sales rebounded after the relaxation of the pandemic related restrictions, official data showed Wednesday. Industrial output grew 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in January to February period, faster than the 1.3 percent increase posted in December, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
