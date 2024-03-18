China industrial production grew more than expected in the January to February period, but retail sales growth softened and property investment continued a notable decline, adding scope for policy stimulus as the government aims to achieve around 5 percent growth target. Industrial output posted an increase of 7.0 percent in the January to February period.
