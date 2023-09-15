China’s industrial production and retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in August as the stimulus measures are beginning to underpin the nascent recovery, but the downturn in the property market continued dimming the growth prospects. Industrial production posted a faster annual increase of 4.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
