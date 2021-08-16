China Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Slows

China’s industrial production and retail sales growth slowed in July, suggesting a slowdown in the economic recovery amid new COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruption. Industrial production growth slowed to 6.4 percent in July from 8.3 percent a month ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday. Output was expected to gain 7.8 percent.
