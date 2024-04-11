China’s consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in March and producer prices continued to decline, reflecting the existence of deep deflationary pressures.
The consumer price index gained only 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. This was slower than the 0.7 percent rise in February and also weaker than economists’ forecast.
