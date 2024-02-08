China consumer prices declined for the fourth straight month in January to mark the biggest fall since the 2008-09 global financial crisis and furthermore, producer price inflation remained persistently negative, adding to risks of deflation. Consumer prices declined 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in January, which was steeper than December’s 0.3 percent decrease. Prices were forecast to drop 0.5
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Inflation Remains Negative For Fourth Straight Month - February 8, 2024
- Dollar Extends Losses Against Major Rivals - February 7, 2024
- BoE’s Breeden Says Less Need To Consider Further Rate Hikes - February 7, 2024