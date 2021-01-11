China’s consumer price inflation retuned to positive territory in December after turning negative for the first time in more than a decade in November, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday. Consumer prices climbed 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in December, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in November. Economists had forecast prices to gain 0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
- China Inflation Returns To Positive Territory - January 11, 2021
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Virtually Unchanged In November - January 8, 2021
- U.S. Employment Unexpectedly Decreases By 140,000 Jobs In December - January 8, 2021