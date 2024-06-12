China’s consumer prices logged a steady but meager growth and producer prices continued to fall in May, signalling that more stimulus measures are required to boost demand and consumption. The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 0.3 percent in May, the same pace as in April, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. Prices were expected to rise 0.4 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Inflation Steady At 0.3%; PPI Continues To Fall - June 12, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due - June 12, 2024
- Dollar Up Marginally Ahead Of Fed Policy - June 11, 2024