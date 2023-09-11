China’s consumer price inflation is set to rebound further over the coming months as the economy is set to recover moderately driven by policy measures, Capital Economics’ economists said. Official data released over the weekend showed that consumer prices climbed 0.1 percent annually in August, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in July, which was the first decline since February 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Inflation To Rebound On Economic Recovery - September 11, 2023
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Dip Slightly More Than Expected In July - September 8, 2023
- French Industrial Production Recovers In July - September 8, 2023