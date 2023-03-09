China’s consumer price inflation eased markedly in February on weak demand following the Lunar New Year holidays and producer price deflation deepened further, official data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices grew 1.0 percent on a yearly basis in February that was weaker than the 2.1 percent gain in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Inflation Weakest In A Year; Factory Gate Deflation Deepens - March 9, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Payroll Employment Data Due - March 9, 2023
- Dollar Moves In Tight Range - March 8, 2023